The New York Jets are counting down the days until they can call it quits on the 2025 season and head to Cabo, recently benching quarterback Justin Fields following their Thursday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots on the road. Up next for the Jets is a road game against the suddenly red-hot Baltimore Ravens, and recently, the team announced an update about their quarterback situation for that contest.

“Jets HC Aaron Glenn officially announced QB Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday vs. the Ravens,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Fields has struggled mightily so far this year, which is interesting considering that he got off to a great start to the 2025 season against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that game, Fields was elite both in the passing and running game, helping New York hang 40 points on what has turned out to be a solid Steelers defense.

However, since then, the wheels have fallen off completely for Fields and the Jets, and it remains to be seen what his NFL future will hold after this season.

For a while, the Jets were the lone NFL team remaining without a win, and although they have finally gotten that monkey off their back, now sitting at two wins on the season, the team's fans are likely wanting to make sure that they don't get overboard and ruin their potential draft positioning next spring.

In any case, the Jets and Ravens are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Baltimore, with Taylor under center.