New York Jets defensive back Kris Boyd was shot early on Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan early on Sunday morning and is in the hospital, according to a report from the New York Post.

Boyd was shot at around 2 a.m. EST and is currently in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting at this time.

The Jets released a brief statement after the news dropped but did not have a comment, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Boyd is in his sixth NFL season after playing his college ball at Texas and is in his first year with the Jets after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He has amassed 105 tackles and five fumble recoveries in his career, but has not played yet this season and is on injured reserve as he recovers from a shoulder injury that he suffered in training camp.

The Jets are not in action this weekend after playing the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Thursday night, a 27-14 win for the first-place Pats squad.

Boyd has been a key special-teamer over the course of his career at all of his stops, and could have worked his way back into the New York defensive back rotation over the back half of the season if he was able to return from that shoulder injury. The Jets' DB room has been thinned out due to a fire sale at the trade deadline that included a blockbuster trade of Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and deal that sent defensive back Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles.