When the Baltimore Ravens take the field against the New York Jets in Week 12, Brandon Stephens will have his first chance to play against John Harbaugh after spending nearly a half-decade as a stalwart of his defense.

Talking to reporting on Friday about this free agency reversal, Harbaugh noted that while he obviously hopes the Ravens secure another win in their continued pursuit of the playoffs, he's proud of Stephens for growing into his position in Charm City and for cashing in with the Jets earlier this year.

“There really is. There really, really is. It is something that you do kind of appreciate. [Brandon Stephens] is a guy who came in, and we took a chance [on him], really, as a fourth-round pick, and he was a guy that was new to the position in college, even. He worked so hard, was so diligent, so dedicated, and he became a really good player. And then, like you said, he had an opportunity to go [to the Jets] and sign a great contract and is doing so well. I've seen him on tape – he's playing really well. I am very proud of him. But, he's on the other side in this next game, and we respect him. It will be a great competition.”

Article Continues Below

A two-way player in college who logged snaps at running back for UCLA before becoming a defensive back at SMU, Stephens really wasn't guaranteed anything when he landed in Baltimore, but played 68 percent of the team's defensive snaps as a rookie before becoming a full-time outside cornerback over his final two seasons in Ravens black and purple.

While wins haven't followed Stephens to the Jets just yet, his playing time has, with the former third-round pick logging every defensive snap for Aaron Glenn this season on a three-year, $36 million contract. Not too bad for a player even the Ravens viewed as a project coming out of college, huh?