With the New York Jets benching quarterback Justin Fields in favor of the veteran Tyrod Taylor, the decision comes after another inept offensive performance from the team. As rumors around the Jets' benching of Fields are swirling, head coach Aaron Glenn would finally speak on the decision.

According to Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press, Glenn would say there were “good conversations” had with both Fields and Glenn, and that the decision he felt “was best for the team.”

“I felt like it was the time to do it. Had good conversations with both of those guys,” Glenn said. “And listen, these situations are not always easy. But as a head coach, you have to do what's best for the team. And I feel like this was best for the team.”

In nine games, Fields has thrown for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception to go along with 383 yards on the ground and four scores. With New York opting for Taylor, it was a conscious choice, as ESPN's Dan Graziano would report that the team wanted to evaluate their “non-quarterbacks” on the roster, and that a veteran quarterback would give them the best look.

Jets' Aaron Glenn on how he decided to bench Justin Fields

While the Jets take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, now being led by Taylor, there's no denying the disappointment some have about Fields this season. Glenn would speak more about how the decision was his and how Fields understood the thinking, according to Zack Rosenblatt.

“(Fields) understood my decision,” Glenn continued. “Obviously, he's not happy with the decision, and I wouldn't expect him to be. But he understands. I have to make a decision as a head coach to do what's best for this team.”

New York is 2-8, looking to get back in the win column with a victory over the Ravens.