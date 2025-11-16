The New York Jets fell to 2-8 in Week 11, but that is the least of their concerns. After reserve defensive back Kris Boyd was the victim of a shooting, star defensive end Jermaine Johnson II led the group of players asking fans to pray for their down teammate.

Boyd was shot on the streets of Manhattan early Sunday morning, which had him rushed to the hospital in critical condition. While the entire team anxiously awaited updates on his status, Johnson sent out a tweet hoping for the best for his teammate.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!” Johnson tweeted. “Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

Since the news broke of Boyd's shooting, no further updates have surfaced. The veteran cornerback remains in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital, fighting for his life after taking a bullet to the abdomen. He was reportedly shot outside of a restaurant after an argument turned violent.

Although Boyd has not played a snap in 2025, the news of his shooting rallied all of the Jets community behind him. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team in the offseason and has been on injured reserve since August.

The report of Boyd's shooting further dampens the lights within the Jets' family. New York received the unfortunate news of former center Nick Mangold's sudden passing just a few weeks before, on Oct. 25. Mangold had suffered from kidney disease for years, which ultimately led to his unfortunate passing.