Some things never change. Unfortunately for the New York Jets, that adage becomes even truer every year.

The Jets finished the season with a 3-14 record, including five straight losses after getting trampled by the Buffalo Bills, 35-8, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Jets will miss the playoffs for the 15th straight time, the longest active skid in the NFL. Fans are starving for anything positive about the squad, but their hunger only gets worse.

There was optimism in the offseason when New York signed Aaron Glenn as coach. After all, he helped transform the Detroit Lions into a contender as defensive coordinator. But Glenn hardly made a difference in his first season with the Jets.

But despite their dismal campaign, the 53-year-old Glenn remained adamant that he can turn things around.

“I think you guys know my history. I’ve been there and I’ve done that. That’s why my confidence is not shaken. I can go all the way back to my time in Cleveland, in New Orleans, in Detroit. I’ve been there, done that. I understand what everyone on the outside is saying, and I’m going to take all those arrows. That’s okay. I do know this: It’s going to turn. I’m very confident in that,” said Glenn, as reported by The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

The Jets became the first team in league history to finish a season without a single interception, underscoring their defensive woes. They also gave up 29.5 points per game.

Glenn added that it is a “year-by-year league,” maintaining that he will enact a new vision next season to instill a winning culture on the Jets.