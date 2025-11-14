Fans of the New York Jets couldn't help but feel optimistic when coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields joined the team in the offseason, signaling yet another new dawn in New Jersey.

The positivity, however, didn't last long, as the Jets suffered seven straight losses. There were signs of life after they won back-to-back assignments, but they were sent crashing back to earth by the New England Patriots, 24-17, at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Justin Fields got the Jets on the board with a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. He finished with a team-high 67 rushing yards on 11 carries. His throwing game, however, was a different story. He went 15-of-26 for 116 yards and one passing touchdown.

Even though their offense sputtered, Jets coach Aaron Glenn refused to blame Fields.

“There are some good things. There are some really good things,” said Glenn in the postgame conference, as quoted by The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

“I thought he put some balls out there. We got to have some guys that make some plays for him too.”

Article Continues Below

Adonai Mitchell had two bad drops, while Fields' main target, Garrett Wilson, sat out the game due to a knee injury. Those who were supposed to pick up the slack in Wilson's absence didn't deliver.

The Jets also committed seven penalties.

The 53-year-old Glenn earned the ire of fans on social media after saying he didn't want Fields to run too much because that “puts him in harm's way.”

The 26-year-old Fields didn't want to dwell too much on the defeat, noting that they just have to “roll with it and deal with it,” according to a report from the Associated Press.

They will face the Baltimore Ravens on November 23.