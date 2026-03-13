In his second offseason with the New York Jets, Aaron Glenn is unsurprisingly revamping his defense in free agency. While the second-year head coach remains focused on improving his secondary, he retained one defensive back by re-signing veteran safety Andre Cisco.

Cisco is sticking with the Jets, with whom he signed in the 2025 offseason. The 25-year-old inked another one-year deal to return for another year, this one worth up to $5.25 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Cisco only appeared in eight games for the Jets in 2025 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He started all eight games, recording 41 tackles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery before being shut down for the remainder of the season.

Cisco joined Glenn's inaugural team after spending his first four years in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former third-round pick started 44 games for the Jaguars from 2022 to 2024.

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New York has now signed three defensive backs in free agency, in addition to acquiring safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Glenn is poised to begin the 2026 season with a different starter at every secondary position from those he started the 2025 season with.

The Jets also notably added linebacker Demario Davis and edge-rusher Joseph Ossai in free agency, furthering Glenn's defensive focus. The former longtime defensive coordinator has clearly made his bread and butter his No. 1 priority in the offseason after ending his first season with the second-worst scoring defense and ranked 25th in yards allowed.

The Jets began the offseason with the 10th-most cap space in the league and have spent almost all of it on defense. New York still has some flexibility remaining, but it appears to be content with the moves it has already made.