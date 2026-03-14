The New York Jets are making moves to try and improve their roster, heading into 2026. On Saturday, New York made another signing. The team re-signed running back Kene Nwangwu to a one-year deal, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

“He gets $1 million guaranteed and can earn up to $3M with incentives,” Pelissero posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Nwangwu also works as a return specialist in the NFL. With the Jets in 2025, the rusher posted 13 carries for 49 yards. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown. The veteran returned 18 kicks for New York during the season.

Nwangwu also played for the Minnesota Vikings during his NFL career. He has 2,640 career kickoff return yards, with five career kickoff return touchdowns.

“In 37 games with the Vikings over three seasons, he ran back 68 kickoffs for 1,879 yards (27.6 average) with three scores. He was the All-Pro Second team in 2022,” SNY reported.

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The versatile Nwangwu is one of several players recently signed by the Jets. New York made waves in recent days by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith was the Jets' starting quarterback more than a decade ago.

Smith joins a New York quarterback room that includes Justin Fields. The Jets were inconsistent at the quarterback position in 2025. In a loss to the Denver Broncos in Europe, New York's offense was lifeless with -10 passing yards.

The Jets finished the 2025 season with a 3-14 record. New York struggled on both offense and defense, under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. While the Jets made a commitment to Glenn this offseason, New York's coach will be expected to win right away in 2026.

New York has the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets have not made the NFL Playoffs in more than 10 years.