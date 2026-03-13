After a disastrous run with the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith has returned to the New York Jets. While it's a full circle moment for Smith, he doesn't think it's the beginning of the end.

The Jets acquired Smith and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth. Now, he is poised to serve as the starting quarterback in 2026. In Smith's ideal scenario, it won't be the final year he's under center in New York, via SportsCenter.

“Hopefully the ending isn't coming soon,” Smith said. “I got a lot of years to play. I'm looking forward to getting back in the building, starting at day one and building this thing from the ground up brick by brick.”

"What's a good ending for you in your return to New York?" — @KevinNegandhi "Well hopefully the ending isn't coming soon." — Geno Smith 🔥 pic.twitter.com/25i330mPLP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2026

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The Jets originally selected the quarterback in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the team, appearing in 33 games total. Going 12-18 over his 30 starters, Smith threw for 5,962 yards, 28 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

The quarterback then bounced around from the New York Giants to Los Angeles Chargers before eventually landing with the Seattle Seahawks. There, he would find his greatest success, being named a Pro Bowler in both 2022 and 2023. Overall, Smith went 28-24 as a starter in Seattle, throwing for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

His one-year stint with the Raiders was the exact opposite. He went 2-13 as a starter, throwing for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns and a league leading 17 interceptions. Las Vegas cut bait immediately.

But now the Jets have decided to run it back. Smith seems excited for the opportunity. As New York continues to build their roster, they'll now have a veteran under center. If that'll lead to more wins is still up in the air. But Smith is at least ready to write the next chapter of his Jets story.