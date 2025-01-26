The New York Jets have their new head coach, Aaron Glenn, and many people seem to be excited about the move. One of the people happy about the move is Bill Parcells, who was Glenn's coach with the Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, and has been his mentor ever since. The Jets wanted some advice about who should be their head coach, and Parcells mentioned Glenn as his first option, according to NFL Network's Judy Battista.

“When the Jets were first starting the search they asked for Parcell's thoughts and he said, ‘Well I would begin with Aaron Glenn,'” Battista said.

Parcells has had nothing but good things to say about Glenn, and he knows what he can bring to a team.

“He's not afraid to be contiguous; he's feisty,” Glenn said. “He's not rude or impolite, but he will make sure he gets his point across.

“I'm going to tell him the same thing I tell all my guys, there are going to be five or six things that happen every day that you wish did not happen, and if you can't deal with it, get another job.”

It felt like it was always right for Glenn to coach the Jets, especially with his history on the team. After getting the job, Glenn had a message that should get fans excited about what he has planned.

“This place is special for me,” Glenn said. “From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I'm thankful to Mr. Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that's working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of.”