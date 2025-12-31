The New York Jets suffered their most humiliating loss of an already embarrassing season when the New England Patriots dished out a 42-10 thumping at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. Incredibly, the Patriots didn’t score in the final 23 minutes of the game and still won by 32 points.

Aaron Glenn questioned his team’s effort in the Week 17 annihilation. However, the head coach quickly walked back his comments. The effort may be questionable but the results have benefited the Jets' draft scenario. New York has lost four straight games, falling to 3-13 on the season. The latest skid has moved the Jets from seventh in the 2026 draft order to third. And with that in mind, Glenn announced the starting quarterback for the season finale.

Undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook will start against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. Tyrod Taylor is back with the team but New York will close out the 2025 season with Cook under center.

Jets stick with Brady Cook at QB1

Cook made his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 after Taylor left the game with an injury. He did not play well but Glenn named him the starting QB the following week. Cook has started the last three games and will finish the year as the Jets QB1.

Article Continues Below

While New York was already hampered by Garrett Wilson’s injury, Cook has all but ensured the Jets passing offense will finish dead last in the league this season. The team is averaging 145.8 passing yards per game, nearly 20 yards per contest worse than the 31st-ranked J.J. McCarthy-/Max Brosmer-led Vikings.

Cook has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 679 yards with one touchdown and seven interceptions this season. He’s fumbled three times, losing one, giving him eight turnovers to one touchdown through four games.

But he’ll get another start on Sunday as the Jets are tanking in hopes of finally securing a franchise quarterback. New York can no longer secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft after strength of schedule outcomes in Week 17. However, the team can still move up to the second spot.

If the Jets lose in the season finale and the Giants beat the Cowboys, the Jets will get the No. 2 pick. If both teams lose, the Jets will stay in the third spot.