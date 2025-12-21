On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets took the field for a road game against the New Orleans Saints and lost by a score of 29-6 in ugly blowout fashion. The loss dropped the Jets to an abysmal record of 3-12 on the season, continuing what has been one of the worst campaigns in franchise history.

The Jets' defense has not exactly been torturing opponents so far this year, and on Sunday, they made some unwanted NFL history in the loss to the Saints.

“Jets set a new NFL record with 15 consecutive games without an interception. Remarkable,” reported Brian Costello of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets' defense started out the year miserably and has predictably gotten even worse since the trades of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner prior to the NFL trade deadline. Those two deals were a clear waving of the white flag for a Jets front office that is desperately searching for ways to field a team that the organization's loyal fanbase can cheer about.

Up to this point, they have yet to do so, and the optimism that surrounded the franchise in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' departure last offseason has quickly dissipated as the season has worn on.

The good news for the Jets is that they should have a premium draft pick next spring for the 2026 NFL Draft, and at this point, some fans are encouraged when the team loses games, as that will help improve their selection position.

However, for the time being, there is not much else to be encouraged about in regards to New York's future prospects.

In any case, the Jets will next take the field next week for a home game against the New England Patriots. That contest is slated to kick off at 1:00 pm ET from the Meadowlands.