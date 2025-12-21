The New Orleans Saints moved to 5-10 with a 29-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 16. In the process, Taysom Hill etched his name into the NFL history books.

Hill led the team with 42 yards rushing. He also caught four passes for 36 yards and completed a pass for 38 yards. Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 1000+ passing, rushing and receiving yards, via the Saints' X, formerly Twitter account.

After today's performance, Taysom Hill now has 2,388 passing yards, 2,545 rushing yards, and 1,002 career receiving yards. With his 36 receiving yards today, Hill is now the only player with over 1,000 yards passing, rushing, and receiving in the @NFL Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/FxMhfY2qaL — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over his nine-year career with the Saints, Hill has thrown for 2,388 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He even has an impressive 7-2 record as a starter.

In the run game, Hill has gained 2,509 yards and 34 touchdowns. He's added another 103 receptions for 966 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air.

Hill hadn't made too big of an impact during the 2025 season prior to Week 16, although plenty of New Orleans players had struggled. He had rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown, catching four passes for 72 yards. Hill completed just one pass for 19 yards.

The quarterback/running back/wide receiver was brought in during the Sean Payton era back in 2017. However, he has remained on the team through the Dennis Allen era and now into Kellen Moore's tenure. New Orleans even rewarded Hill with a $40 million extension.

His contract is set to void after the 2025 season, meaning the Saints will have a decision to make on Hill's future. It'll be telling to see if Moore believes he still can have a role in the offense.

Regardless, Hill has stretched the NFL boundaries during his time with the Saints. He won't be forgotten for his versatility in New Orleans anytime soon. Now, Hill has done something no other player in the modern era has.