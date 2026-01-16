The New York Jets had by far one of the worst defenses this season, and it affected the entire team's performance. Late in the season, Aaron Glenn made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and Chris was then named the interim coordinator.

To make things worse, the team did not have any interceptions during the season. That has led the Jets to do extensive research for their next coordinator, and they've already interviewed a list of candidates that includes Mathieu Araujo, Ephraim Banda, DeMarcus Covington, Daronte Jones, Jim Leonhard, Wink Martindale, Chris Harris, and Jim O'Neil.

All of these candidates have had some type of success in their previous roles, and they could be a major upgrade for the Jets, who are trying to have a big turnaround from last season.

It was a trying year for Glenn's first time as a head coach, but there's no doubt that he didn't have enough talent on the roster to do much. Outside of the underperforming defense, the offense struggled all season, and they went through three different quarterbacks.

Justin Fields was supposed to be the guy, but he ended up being benched for Tyrod Taylor. After a few games, Brady Cook started for the team, and he finished the season as the QB1.

The goal for the Jets is to find a game-changer in the first round, and with them having the No. 2 pick in the draft, the options are endless. It would be good if they could draft a quarterback, but the Las Vegas Raiders could possibly choose Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, and Dante Moore has elected to return to Oregon for another season.