The New York Jets are going with Brady Cook to start against the New Orleans Saints in what will be a dreadful game on Sunday. Cook earned his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it didn't go very well. In two games this season, Cook has committed five turnovers and thrown only one touchdown.

Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor are going to be re-evaluated later in the week.

“Glenn said they will evaluate Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields as the week goes on to see who will be the 2. Both are recovering from injuries.”

The Saints are not a good team, but they are an improving team that contains a decent defense. Cook won't be facing as good a defense as what the Jaguars contain, but this will be another tough outing for him if something doesn't change. Cook has a QBR of just 19.1 on the season, completing 57.1% of his passes.

It's too early to tell if Cook will get this top pass catcher back, Garrett Wilson. Wilson has missed the last month with a knee injury. Wilson still leads the team in receiving yards after only playing eight games this season.

Cook's top options offensively include Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, and tight end Michael Taylor. That is not a recipe for success. The Jets' best chance at winning this game includes finding a way to keep running back Breece Hall involved. Hall only carried the ball 12 times for 23 yards in the blowout loss to the Jags. Hall plays much better when he is getting north of 15-16 carries per game. Cook and the offense must find a way to make sure Hall is involved against the Saints.