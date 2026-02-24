The Las Vegas Raiders have set their stance on whether they would trade Maxx Crosby. And NFL insiders don’t believe the Raiders would deal the No. 1 overall pick. But straight from the horse’s mouth, here's what GM John Spytek said about the possibility of trading the No. 1 pick, according to a post on X by Ryan McFadden.

“Spytek on receiving potential calls from other teams regarding the No. 1 pick: “I learned a long time ago, always listen. I'm always listening.”

And that is clearly the best stance. It’s always a good idea. And the best example is the Dallas Cowboys. If they had refused to listen to offers for superstar running back Herschel Walker back in 1989, they likely would not have built the dynasty that brought them three Super Bowl titles.

Furthermore, Fernando Mendoza isn’t even seen as a can’t-miss prospect. If the right deal comes along, the Raiders should pounce.

Should Raiders stick with QB Fernando Mendoza

Pretty much everybody expects it to roll that way. The Raiders desperately need a quarterback. Mendoza is the best available in the draft. And Mendoza wants to play in Las Vegas, according to Fox Sports.

“I'd be blessed and honored to play for the Raiders, or I'd be blessed to play for any team,” he said. “Any NFL team that drafts me, I'd be ecstatic. I know at the draft, I'll probably shed a tear or two just because it's such a full-circle moment for me.”

However, not everybody buys into the selection, according to the First Things First podcast via Fox Sports.

“Given how many holes the Raiders have and the comp for Mendoza seems to be that he's a Jared Goff type who's a little faster, but with a little worse arm — that can miss,” Danny Parkins said. “That's [not what the quarterbacks in the NFL look like today]. That can miss.

“This draft, there might be more demand than there is supply. If you can put up the rights to Mendoza for the Jets, Steelers, Dolphins, and anyone that needs a quarterback, you can get a heist for him.”

Yes, a heist sounds nice if you’re a Raiders fan. Clearly, Mendoza is overvalued because of a thin quarterback market. And maybe the Raiders should take advantage and get a haul.