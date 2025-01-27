The New York Jets introduced their new regime, holding a press conference for general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, and owner Woody Johnson opened up on why he believes this regime will be different than the past ones that have failed.

“Did you see the two guys we just introduced? That's why,” Johnson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

The question most people are asking when it comes to the Jets in 2025 is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback, and Johnson said he will keep his opinion out of it when it comes to that decision.

“I'm going to leave that to them,” Johnson said, via Rosenblatt.

Glenn was asked multiple times about Rodgers' future with the team, and he did not give away anything when it comes to the way he and Mougey are leaning. However, he did say that the situation will be addressed quickly, and that they have communicated with the quarterback. Reporting suggests that Glenn is open to working with Rodgers in 2025, but only time will tell what the final decision will be.

Johnson has gotten himself and the Jets in hot water in the past, as many believe he has done too much meddling. That was covered throughout the 2024 season as the Jets continued to spiral, and Johnson made an honest admission on how he needs to carry himself moving forward.

“I have to look in the mirroor and be a better owner,” Johnson said, via Rosenblatt.

This is music to the ears of many Jets fans, although Johnson will still be involved in the day-to-day with the organization. He said that both Mougey and Glenn will report directly to him, via Rosenblatt.

The Jets have talented players on the roster, but there are some big decisions that need to be made in the months ahead. It will be interesting to see how Mougey and Glenn implement their vision this offseason.