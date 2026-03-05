The Las Vegas Raiders could look completely different when the 2026 season kicks off this fall. Las Vegas added head coach Klint Kubiak, who will bring his innovative offensive system to the desert. The Raiders are fortunate that they can immediately pair him with a talented rookie quarterback.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen released an extensive film review of Indiana's Fernando Mendoza on Thursday. Nguyen explained why Mendoza is a perfect fit in Kubiak's offensive system.

“Mendoza’s football IQ, ability to quickly translate on the field what he’s taught and work ethic, combined with his physical traits, make him worthy of the top pick of the draft,” Nguyen wrote. “He needs to make some adjustments to his game — get rid of the ball quicker and learn to play under center — and his transition to the NFL game won’t be as easy as some think, but he has all the traits necessary to excel in Kubiak’s scheme.”

Las Vegas holds the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The consensus around the league is that the Raiders will select Mendoza at the top of the draft.

Mendoza is obviously the most talented quarterback in this year's class. But Nguyen cautioned fans from thinking that he is a perfect prospect.

“After watching the film, he’s a more traits-based quarterback that needs development, but he’s still worthy of the No. 1 pick,” Nguyen added. “[Mendoza] doesn’t have an elite arm, but it’s just a tier below, and he can make high-level throws into all areas of the field with pinpoint accuracy and is an excellent deep-ball thrower. He understands coverages and how to attack them and can throw with proper timing and footwork. He has all the traits that coaches from the Shanahan/McVay tree covet in spades, with prototypical size.”

Article Continues Below

The Raiders may need to coach up Mendoza before he can reach his full potential.

Thankfully, Las Vegas has all the tools it needs to surround Mendoza with a great supporting cast.

The Raiders have $88.11 million in cap space heading into NFL free agency. They also have 10 selections in this year's draft.

Las Vegas is betting everything on Mendoza. It will be fascinating to watch if they can develop him into the league's next superstar quarterback.