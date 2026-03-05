Every NFL Draft has a moment when a prospect stops being just “a top talent” and becomes inevitable. For Arvell Reese, that moment arrived under the bright lights of the NFL Combine. What scouts expected to be a strong showing turned into a jaw-dropping athletic display that instantly reshaped the top of the 2026 draft board.

Now, the New York Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick after a disastrous season. Reese may represent more than just elite upside. He may be the cornerstone defender capable of restoring an identity that completely collapsed in 2025. In a league increasingly defined by versatility and speed on defense, Reese looks like the kind of rare chess piece that modern coordinators build entire schemes around.

Historically disastrous season

The 2025 Jets season was a historic exercise in futility. In the first year under head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, the franchise spiraled to a 3-14 record that exposed nearly every weakness on the roster.

The defensive collapse was particularly stunning. Mid-season trades sent All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and dominant interior lineman Quinnen Williams elsewhere. As such, the Jets lost their identity entirely. The defense finished the season without recording a single interception. That was the first time in more than a century of NFL football that a team had gone an entire season without one.

The offense fared little better. Running back Breece Hall provided one of the few bright spots by eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards. Still, the Jets closed the year on a brutal five-game losing streak. The result was predictable: the No. 2 overall pick and an offseason defined by urgency.

Rare resources

Despite the disastrous results, the Jets enter the 2026 offseason with options. New York sits with roughly $74 million to $83 million in projected cap space. Mougey has the financial flexibility to aggressively pursue upgrades in free agency while still building through the draft.

The team’s needs are wide-ranging. Quarterback remains the most obvious priority. However, the defensive side of the ball also requires a massive rebuild. Edge rusher, interior defensive line, safety, and a complementary wide receiver opposite Garrett Wilson all rank among the team’s most pressing needs.

Fortunately for New York, the Jets hold two first-round picks at No. 2 and No. 16 overall. That's along with two second-round selections at No. 33 and No. 44. That war chest gives them the flexibility to pursue a quarterback or take the best defensive prospect available. After the Combine, Arvell Reese is making a compelling case to be that player.

Dominant season

Before Reese ever stepped onto the NFL Combine field, he had already cemented himself as one of college football’s most impactful defenders.

During the 2025 season at Ohio State, Reese served as the centerpiece of a defense that allowed just 9.3 points per game. The versatile defender thrived in multiple roles. He lined up both as an off-ball linebacker and as an edge rusher.

In 2025, Reese compiled 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. His production earned him Consensus All-American honors as well as the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award.

One of his defining performances came in a dominant victory over Penn State. That's where Reese recorded 12 tackles while flying sideline-to-sideline and collapsing the pocket. Although his production dipped slightly during the College Football Playoff stretch, scouts remained enamored with his length, explosiveness, and physical playing style.

Still, it was the Combine that pushed his draft stock into another stratosphere.

Physical freak factor

At the NFL Combine, Reese shocked the entire scouting community. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 241 pounds, Reese blazed a stunning 4.47-second 40-yard dash. For a defender with a wingspan stretching nearly 79.5 inches, that level of speed borders on absurd.

The performance immediately placed him in the same athletic conversation as hybrid defenders like Micah Parsons. Reese wasn’t simply a workout warrior, though. During positional drills, he showcased fluid movement, explosive closing speed, and the violent hand usage that defined his college tape. His dominance in the Gauntlet drill also reinforced his potential as a coverage defender. In short, Reese proved he is far more than just an athlete in pads.

Filling the Jermaine Johnson void

One of the most underrated storylines of the Jets’ offseason is the recent trade of edge rusher Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans. Johnson had served as a foundational piece of the defensive front. His departure leaves a significant hole along the edge. That vacancy makes Reese’s profile even more intriguing for New York.

Sure, Reese primarily played off-ball linebacker at Ohio State. However, his Combine testing demonstrated the burst and bend necessary to transition into a full-time edge role at the next level. Under Glenn, Reese offers precisely that.

He can stack against the run, drop into coverage, or attack the quarterback depending on the call. That kind of positional flexibility allows defensive coordinators to disguise pressures and confuse opposing quarterbacks.

Matt Patricia connection

Another intriguing layer to Reese’s profile lies in his familiarity with pro-style defensive concepts. During his final season at Ohio State, Reese played under former NFL coach Matt Patricia. The experience appears to have accelerated his football IQ significantly.

At the Combine, Reese noted during interviews that he already understands “80 to 90 percent of NFL defensive calls.” That's because of Patricia’s system. That level of mental preparation suggests Reese may be able to contribute immediately rather than requiring a lengthy adjustment period.

The No. 2 overall debate

Assuming the Las Vegas Raiders select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, the Jets will effectively control the draft at No. 2. The primary defensive comparison at the top of the board is Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. He is a traditional pass rusher with excellent hand usage and power. Bailey represents the safer archetype.

Reese, however, offers something more dynamic. His explosive 1.53-second 10-yard split underscores the rare burst that allows defenders to erase mistakes and disrupt plays before they fully develop. That kind of versatility is invaluable. The Jets need defenders who can change games and not simply play within structure. Arvell Reese fits that description perfectly.