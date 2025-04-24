The NFL Draft is all about the infusion of new blood and substantial talent into the league. Teams that have scouted well and have the ability to turn talented college players into productive professionals can improve their fortunes dramatically. It often takes times for rookies to become impact players. Teams that are interested in immediate results may have a better chance to do that by signing notable free agents. While many of the top free agents were signed to their new contracts in March, several are still available. That includes former Green Bay Packer and New York Jet Aaron Rodgers.

"I think you are dumb as a box of rocks if you're waiting on Aaron Rodgers. Any organization in the NFL, you are dumb as a box of rocks if you wait for Aaron Rodgers to tell you if he's going to play football. " – Marcus Spears pic.twitter.com/9k9ymTQU6T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player and 10-time Pro Bowler is nearing the end of his run. Rodgers, 41, may not have the athleticism and arm strength that he had in his prime, but he is biding his time and may want to play in 2025 even though he is coming off a poor year.

However, anyone who believes Rodgers can turn a team into a Super Bowl contender is “dumb as a box of rocks,” per NFL analyst and former player Marcus Spears.

Steelers appear to have a quarterback opening

Despite Spears' assessment, Rodgers has not made a decision to retire and he could decide to give it one more try in 2025. Aaron Rodgers is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, and he was largely brilliant during his 18 seasons with the Packers. However, after moving on to the Jets in 2023, he has had a difficult time. His first year in New York came to a conclusion in the first quarter of his first game with the Jets as a result of an Achilles injury.

He played 17 games with the Jets last year, but the team went 5-12. The Jets decided not to bring him back for a third season under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.

The Steelers have parted company with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and head coach Mike Tomlin could be getting ready to draft a quarterback. However, there has been talk that Rodgers could be their quarterback of choice.

A decision by the quarterback and the team could be coming shortly.