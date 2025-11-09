In a heartfelt moment ahead of Veterans Day, the NFL, ESPN, and the Pat Tillman Foundation came together to honor Army veteran and former West Point running back Tirone Young with tickets to Super Bowl LX.

During Sunday NFL Countdown, host Mike Greenberg surprised Young, a Pat Tillman Scholar and current medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, with the announcement in front of a cheering studio audience. Greenberg praised Young’s military service and academic pursuits before delivering the life-changing news.

ESPN, the @NFL and the @pattillmanfnd presented Army vet Tirone Young with tickets to the Super Bowl:

pic.twitter.com/nUOLdHq8Vm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“On behalf of the National Football League’s Salute to Service, the Pat Tillman Foundation, and all of us at ESPN, I’m delighted to tell you that you’re going to the Super Bowl,” Greenberg said. NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss congratulated Young, calling the moment “well deserved.”

The NFL remains committed to honoring America's armed forces despite the ongoing government shutdown

Article Continues Below

An emotional Young thanked everyone involved, saying the gesture humbled him.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the Pat Tillman Foundation for providing this opportunity, as well as the NFL and ESPN. I also want to say thank you to all the veterans in the audience,” he said. “These sorts of opportunities we wouldn’t be able to enjoy and appreciate as a country without everyone’s sacrifice.”

The moment spotlighted the NFL’s continued commitment to supporting veterans through its Salute to Service initiative, which has raised more than $75 million for military organizations since 2011. The league partners with groups such as the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project to empower veterans, improve mental health, and strengthen military families through grants and outreach programs.

While a government shutdown has limited military participation in in-game NFL ceremonies this year, the NFL and its partners have continued to find ways to honor service members. From scholarship opportunities to special events like Young’s surprise, the league’s message remains clear: football’s greatest platform belongs to those who have served.