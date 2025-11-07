The Detroit Lions are heading to D.C. in Week 10, where they'll take on the Washington Commanders, in what should be an enticing matchup. However, that NFL game may have gotten a bit more interesting, as rumors suggest President Donald Trump may attend the contest.

During a segment on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former NFL punter turned sports personality claimed that he broke the news that Trump will attend the Lions-Commanders game. It's said that the U.S. President is going to the game to celebrate the Veterans Celebration during halftime.

“Sources are telling me that President Donald Trump will be in attendance for this Washington Commanders game in the afternoon against the Detroit Lions, and he will actually be there to celebrate the Veterans Celebration that's taking place at halftime,” said McAfee. “He'll be sitting [with] ownership, Josh Harris' box, and he'll be excited to celebrate the hell out of the greatest sport on earth. American football.”

Commanders' team president Mark Clouse shared a statement regarding the rumors of Donald Trump possibly attending the Week 10 matchup between Washington and Detroit. Clouse is welcoming Trump with open arms, and claims how excited the organization is to host the sitting U.S. President, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL's league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation's veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”