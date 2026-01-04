The Cleveland Browns’ ongoing struggles have the team on the verge of making a big change. The Browns are considering moving on from Kevin Stefanski after recording their fourth losing season in six years under the head coach. Cleveland (4-12) will finish in last place in the AFC North for the third time in four years.

Despite a 44-56 record at the helm in Cleveland, Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year Awards. And he’s led the Browns to a pair of playoff appearances following 11-win seasons.

Still, Cleveland is expected to make a coaching change and Stefanski is “believed to be on the hottest seat in the organization,” according to sources speaking to Jordan Schultz. Those same sources “believe he’s either getting let go or could be a trade candidate.” However, Shultz acknowledges that a trade is unlikely.

Browns consider Kevin Stefanski trade

Trading a head coach with a losing record and just one playoff win (in the 2020 Wild Card round) in six seasons is of course a long shot. But anything is possible in Cleveland. And Stefanski does seem to be well regarded.

Article Continues Below

Just getting the Browns to the postseason is an accomplishment. Stefanski led Cleveland to an 11-5 record in his rookie season. It was the Browns’ best finish since 1994. And the team made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

But after a 3-14 finish in 2024 and a 4-12 record through 16 games this season, Cleveland appears ready to make a move. The Browns have already done preliminary research on a potential coaching change.

It remains to be seen if Cleveland will ship Stefanski out or simply fire him. While head coaching trades are rare, they do happen. Sean Payton is the most recent example. The New Orleans Saints traded Payton and a 2024 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a first-round pick in 2023 and a 2024 second rounder.

The most famous example is Jon Gruden. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up two first-round picks, two second rounders and $8 million for the former Raiders coach. It was a costly trade but Gruden delivered a Super Bowl win in his first year with the Bucs.