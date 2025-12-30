Former player Drew Brees’ first year on the ballot is getting the full spotlight, as he headlines a 15-player modern-era finalist group for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, alongside other first-time eligible standouts Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, and Frank Gore. The NFL news this time announced the modern-era finalists list this morning as the process moves into its final stage before Super Bowl LX week.

Four names carried automatic momentum into this round after reaching the final seven in last year’s voting: Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri.

The rest of the group blends returning finalists with new faces, creating a ballot that’s heavy on franchise pillars, long-prime production, and résumé polish.

Here are the 15 modern-era finalists, as listed in the NFL’s announcement: Willie Anderson, Drew Brees, Jahri Evans, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Reggie Wayne, Kevin Williams, Jason Witten, Darren Woodson, and Marshal Yanda.

Next comes the part that turns “finalist” into “Hall of Famer.” The Selection Committee will meet before Super Bowl LX, and the Class of 2026 will be revealed publicly on Feb. 5 during NFL Honors in San Francisco, airing on NBC and NFL Network, with streaming on Peacock and NFL+.

Under current rules, up to five modern-era players can be elected, and each requires an 80% positive vote to get in.

Separately, five additional finalists are also in the running through different lanes: Senior finalists Kenny Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood, plus Coach finalist Bill Belichick and Contributor finalist Robert Kraft.

The bylaws allow a minimum of one and a maximum of three from those combined categories, with the modern-era vote handled on its own track.

The NFL also noted the broader funnel, the modern-era list began with 128 nominees, trimmed to 52, then 26 semifinalists, before landing at these 15.

This year’s vote will again be overseen by Ernst & Young LLP for ballot completeness and tabulation, and the class will be enshrined in Canton in August.