On the latest episode of his eponymous show, Pat McAfee blasted NFL “middle management” as he declared that he won't be hosting a live broadcast from Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL punter turned media star will instead host a draft day show from his usual “Thunderdome” studio.

This marks a significant change for McAfee, who hosted his show live from Detroit during the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he was invited to host a show from the NFL Draft again this year, various issues prevented it from happening.

McAfee's show being in Green Bay would've been a homecoming of sorts for co-host AJ Hawk, who is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading tackler. But for now, Hawk, McAfee, and the rest of the Pat McAfee Show team will not be in Green Bay come April.

Starting his rant about the situation, McAfee sarcastically stated, “The NFL’s making it very easy for us to do stuff. It’s really very kind of them. It’s very cool. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to showcase your sh*t.”

He then continued, speaking about NFL “middle management”.

“No, middle management’s doing exactly what they don’t normally do. They’re making it easy. It’s awesome. Those people matter for sure. You guys are really good at your jobs! Thank God they’re there. Without them, could you imagine? Nobody would watch the NFL if it wasn’t for these people being there.”

McAfee clearly had big plans for the live edition of his “Draft Spectacular”, even indicating that he would have a special guest with ties to Green Bay.

“I wanted to go to Green Bay. I have a lot of ties to Green Bay. The person joining us might have a very massive tie to Green Bay,” he said, likely alluding to former longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Nevertheless, McAfee is gearing up to host his “Draft Spectacular” from the Thunderdome, promising exciting content and strong fan engagement.