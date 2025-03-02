When WWE sent out Elizabeth Irving to sing the National Anthem of the United States of America, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on the event's pre-show, fans sat up in their chairs to see how it would go.

Would the audience allow the celebration of America's anthem before their own, “O Canada,” would certainly be performed next NHL-style? Or would they do what they've been doing since President Donald Trump announced he wants to make Canada the 51st state, boo the song relentlessly?

… why don't you check it out and be the judge?

Yikes, while somewhat expected, it's still an uncomfortable sight to see, which is probably why WWE decided to save it for the pre-show, just in case.

Fortunately for fans in America upset by this northern aggression, one person who was not have any USA slander was RAW color commentator Pat McAfee, who delivered an anti-Canada promo of his own to come to the defense of his native land.

Now granted, this is far from the first time a Canadian crowd has been upset with a decision made by WWE, and it is far from the last time either, if we're being honest. Canadian heels have long been babyfaces when they cross north of the boarder, the two contries have long used eachother as fodder, and the country's greatest hero, Bret Hart, was screwed in Montreal in an ending to a match so notorious that it is described as a proper noun.

With that being said, this reaction is different because it isn't unique to WWE. NHL crowds have been booing the American National Anthem for weeks now, as have Raptors fans, and surely other occasions too on a more micro-level. The idea of turning the second-largest country, geographically speaking, into a state of the country long-considered its closest rival has clearly upset legions of proud Canadians, and even if it has no actual impact on geopolitical affairs, this small act of resistance has clearly been adopted by crowds looking to have their voices heard.

Will any other American wrestlers get bog negative reactions at the Elimination Chamber, like the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes? Will Canadian stars get extra special treatment in their matches? While only time will tell, this new wrinkle will unquestionably have WWE fans talking for the foreseeable future as they watch along to the Elimination Chamber.