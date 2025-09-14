Tom Brady hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since his retirement after the 2022 season. However, while he may not be an active player any more, Brady hasn't lost one skill that made him one of the best quarterbacks in league history.

Throughout his NFL career, Brady targeted tight end Rob Gronkowski all over the field. The pair were un almost unbeatable tandem in their prime, creating unseen history at both positions. Not to mention they won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With both in retirement, Brady and Gronk have moved onto the broadcast booth. But before getting into their Week 2 analyst duties, Brady took some time to show off how strong his arm still is while targeting one of his favorite players, via NFL on Fox.

Tom Brady connects with Rob Gronkowski ahead of Chiefs-Eagles today 👀 Just like old times… (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/eGY25V1BK9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

Having Brady and Gronkowski on the same media network is ironic considering how their careers panned out. The tight end had initially retired before Brady joined the Buccaneers. Gronkowski decided to keep playing so he could reunite with Brady once more. That decision panned out, as they won one last Super Bowl together.

Brady certainly was excited see Gronk lace up his cleats again. Over the quarterback's 23-year NFL career, he threw 102 touchdown passes to the tight end, far and away the most of any pass catcher. The pairing completely revitalized the NFL in terms of how teams use tight ends.

After two Hall of Fame careers, Brady and Gronk have now taken their talents into media. It'll be hard to match how talented their were on the field to their work in front of a camera. But fans will appreciate the insight from two players who climbed the NFL mountain to its fullest.