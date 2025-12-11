Despite their convincing win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, all Houston Texans fans wanted to discuss after the game was the viral handshake blunder between owner Cal McNair and C.J. Stroud. The team turned the lowlight into a positive later in the week with a comedic social media skit.

Fans took note when Stroud shook fans' hands after the game, but dropped it and walked into the tunnel before acknowledging McNair, who stood at the end of the line with his hand up. Many clowned Stroud for dismissing his boss on social media, prompting a response from the Texans.

The video featured McNair keeping his right hand up while walking through the team facility and greeting staff members. He kept his hand raised until Stroud could finally give him his handshake, after which he pumped his fist before exiting.

McNair passed many who nearly “stole” Stroud's handshake before being reminded that the owner's hand was “for C.J.” Texans receiver Xavier Hutchinson had a cameo in the skit and nearly ruined the moment before being stopped by Christian Kirk.

The video was met with unanimous praise, both for McNair's sense of humor and the social media team's creativity.

McNair, 64, is in his second season as the principal owner and CEO of the Texans. The former Texas football walk-on has been involved with the team for its entire existence, with his late father, Bob McNair, founding the team in 1999.

Cal McNair has been the Texans' CEO since 2019 and assumed principal ownership duties in 2024 after his mother, Janice, stepped down.