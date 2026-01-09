There’s no doubt that Seattle Seahawks receiver Cooper Kupp stands beside not only his offensive coordinator but also his quarterback. However, there’s something Kupp can’t take. He mutes commentators like Cris Collinsworth, according to a post on X by Gregg Bell.

“Cooper Kupp will watch NFL playoff games with his boys at home on #Seahawks bye. “The color commentators? I’ve got to mute that thing sometimes: Boys, sit down. Let me explain to you what’s really happening here.

“Cris Collinsworth, I love you. Let me explain what happened here.”

So, is Kupp saying Collinsworth doesn’t know what’s going on? Seems a little harsh.

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp has one outlier season

For Kupp to know so much more about the game than a veteran like Collinsworth, it hasn’t shown up in consistency on the field. Yes, Kupp has endured his share of injuries. But he had one season that skewed his actual value as a receiver.

Consider this: In nine NFL years, Kupp has one Pro Bowl appearance. One.

That came in 2021, when Matthew Stafford threw what seemed like every pass his way. Kupp caught 145 passes, the second-highest single-season total in NFL history. He had 1,947 receiving yards, the second-highest in NFL history. And he totaled 16 touchdowns.

Outside of that season, Kupp has one double-digit TD season. He has one other 1,000-yard season. And for the last four years, Kupp has 812 yards receiving or fewer.

Honestly, it seems those numbers point to a guy who might actually learn something from a color commentator.

Still, Kupp is held highly in regard by his former franchise, according to theramswire.com.

“There's a lot of love,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “His rookie year coincides with the first year that I was fortunate enough to get here. There are a lot of touch points. There’s a lot of love. I think you definitely acknowledge that.”