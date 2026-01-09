The Chicago Bears suffered a devastating Week 18 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions, 19-16. However, they now have a much greater opportunity at their hands.

The Bears will be hosting the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. It'll be a true rubber match between the storied rivals, as they split the regular season series. Both games came down to the wire and were decided by plays that won't soon be forgotten in the rivalry's lore.

In the postseason, the slate is wiped clean completely. Both sides will clearly watch the tape and understand what went right/wrong during their previous matchups. But ultimately, all that matters is what happens in the Wild Card Round.

That Week 18 loss sent the Bears into the playoffs on a tw0-game losing streak. Still, head coach Ben Johnson and company should feel good about their opening playoff matchup against the Packers.

Bears hold playoff advantage over Packers

For starters, the Bears are getting the band back together on both sides of the ball. Wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore were both taken off of the injury list, as was left tackle Ozzy Trapilo. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is questionable and trending towards playing. The Bears will be the healthiest they've been in a while against the Packers.

A clean bill of health would be beneficial against any team. But having their key pieces back on offense should lead to a faster start by the Bears.

In their first matchup, Chicago scored just three points in the first half. They managed to claw back with an 11-point third quarter, but Green Bay had too much of an advantage and secured a 28-21 victory.

Article Continues Below

Their rematch was the overtime game where the Packers fumbled on their first possession before Caleb Williams found Moore for a deep touchdown. While the Bears won 22-16, they were held scoreless in the first half. They used a 13-point fourth quarter to secure the victory.

With the entire arsenal now available, Chicago should be able to be more explosive throughout the entire game. If Johnson is able to get into his bag and the Bears find a groove, they'll be more consistent. While turnovers and comebacks have defined Chicago's season, they'll want to firing on all cylinders from the first whistle.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be making his return in the Wild Card. He last played when Chicago and Green Bay faced off, suffering a concussion. All eyes will be on the quarterback as the Packers try to score the upset.

That's where Gordon comes in. The Bears have struggled mightily against the pass over their two-game losing streak. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 24-of-33 passes for 303 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Then, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff dropped 331 yards a touchdown and an interception.

Gordon won't be able to do it alone, but he is one of the better slot corners in the NFL when fully healthy. With him on the inside and Jaylon Johnson and Nahshon Wright/Tyrique Stevenson on the outside, the Bears' secondary will be at full capacity. They still must take a step up based on the end of the regular season.

Playing at Soldier Field, the Bears will have the crowd factor on their side. Johnson is hoping to use that momentum into his first playoff win as a head coach. Locked in on the moment and with a healthy roster, Chicago has what it takes to move on to the Divisional Round.