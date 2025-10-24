Coming into the season, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden had some grand plans for Logan Wilson. The newly minted DC said before the season that the veteran linebacker would play a vital role in the revamped Cincinnati defense. Wilson was one of the better defenders on the Bengals over the last few years, being a key part of the team that went all the way to the Super Bowl in 2022 and the AFC Championship game in 2022.

However, through seven games, Wilson has seen his usage steadily decline as his role was taken over by two rookies. The Bengals have chosen to go younger as the season progressed, trying out Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter more over the veteran. That's seemingly left Wilson a little disgruntled with his play.

Now, Wilson has requested a trade from the Bengals after steadily losing snaps over the last few weeks. The Bengals are likely going to oblige the veteran's request. However, which teams should try to avail the linebacker's services? Let's look at three teams that should be calling Cincinnati to inquire about a Logan Wilson trade.

The 49ers already have reported interest in one of the Bengals' top players. With the injury to Nick Bosa, San Francisco is reportedly interested in trading for star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. With the many injuries to their defensive roster, it makes sense for the team to try and acquire more players to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Bengals have already rebuffed suitors looking to acquire Hendrickson, believing they're still in play for a playoff spot. If a Hendrickson trade doesn't materialize, perhaps the 49ers can call about Wilson to fill another need on defense. Fred Warner is out for the season as well, and San Francisco could use a veteran middle linebacker.

Wilson is one of the smarter linebackers in the league, and he's still been reliable in spurts when the Bengals put him in. It can't hurt the 49ers to try and trade for Wilson and see if he works in their system.

The Colts already have the best record in the league so far. With a 6-1 record after Week 7, they've been the biggest surprise in the league so far. Despite their stellar record, though, the Colts are still looking for an improvement on the defensive end.

According to recent reports, the Colts are looking to trade for a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball to help them old. The Indianapolis defense has been solid so far, but there are clear holes at the linebacker and the pass rush that still need to be addressed.

Wilson could be one of the names that the Colts target at the trade deadline. Indianapolis DC Lou Anarumo worked with Wilson extensively in Cincinnati prior to this season. Wilson's familiarity with Anarumo's schemes could spark a resurgence in the linebacker. He should also help the Colts' problems at the linebacker position.

When any defensive player is requesting a trade, the Cowboys should be one of the teams that are asking. It's hard to get even worse than where the Cowboys are right now. While they had a solid showing in Week 7, the last six weeks of the NFL season have not inspired any confidence that Dallas can maintain their performance against the Washington Commanders in the succeeding weeks.

Part of their struggles this season is due to their linebackers' struggles. With DeMarvion Overshown still recovering from a season-ending injury last season, the Cowboys have struggled to fill the gap left by the linebacker. It hasn't been pretty, with the Cowboys getting gashed by the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 due to the linebackers struggling to get into their sets.

Wilson might have lost a step due to age, but he's still a solid linebacker for a team. At the very least, he'll most likely be better than anyone on the Cowboys' linebacker group.