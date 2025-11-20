Gracie Hunt made her stance clear when she weighed in on the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny for this season’s Super Bowl halftime show. Speaking on Fox News Channel’s The Will Cain Show, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress said she felt the league drifted away from the values she believes the event should carry, per PageSix. She also praised Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA for proposing a different direction.

Hunt said the halftime show should mirror the league’s broader identity. “The NFL honors women, the military, this country, celebrates communities,” she said. She argued that future performers should reflect that mission, which is why she appreciated Kirk’s push for an alternative.

Hunt Supports Turning Point USA’s Counter-Show

Kirk, whose late husband Charlie Kirk led Turning Point USA before he was shot in September 2025, said she would continue his effort to reclaim the halftime show as a family-centered event. In response to the NFL choosing Bad Bunny, her organization plans to host an “All-American Halftime Show” that runs during the same window.

Gracie Hunt supports an alternative Super Bowl halftime show: "I really respect Erika for all that she's done, especially with creating a halftime show for America. You know, children are young, they're impressionable. Young women, young men and everyone, they just need someone…"

Hunt backed the idea. “I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America,” she said. She added that the show should consider how impressionable children are and how the league presents itself to families.

Grace Hunt did not criticize Bad Bunny directly, yet her comments pointed toward a desire for a different tone and message from the halftime spotlight.

Returning to Her Grandfather’s Vision

Hunt also connected her thoughts to the legacy of her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, who coined the term “Super Bowl.” She said he intended the event to be rooted in football first, something families could watch together without feeling the spectacle overshadowed the sport.

“When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something children and families of all ages could come together and watch and really believed that the game should come first,” she said. She added that the event should not lose its character in the pursuit of mass appeal.

Hunt closed by urging the league to consider a halftime direction that unifies fans rather than divides them, one she believes reflects the NFL’s core identity.