The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East for the first time since 2019 in Week 17, but a look at who they played during the regular season might present a reason to doubt their viability as a true Super Bowl contender.

According to Tankathon, the Patriots’ 2025 opponents earned a .386 win percentage. This was the worst mark of any set of teams by a . By comparison, the Denver Broncos’ opponents had a .426 win percentage.

Despite concerns regarding their ability to beat playoff-caliber teams, the Patriots were certainly glad to clinch the division and further their cause. Quarterback Drake Maye tossed five touchdowns and completed 19 of 21 passes in the team's 42-10 win over the New York Jets last Sunday, and the 23-year-old was appreciative of the journey that he and his squad have taken over the past two seasons.

“A full-circle moment,” Maye told Chad Graff of the Athletic, “with how far we’ve come now on the flip side of things and how much fun we’re having out there.”

The Patriots are 13-3 and could still earn the top seed in the AFC. Presently, the Broncos own home-field advantage, but could lose it if they lose to the Los Angeles Chargers and if New England defeats the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.

In any event, the Patriots are one step closer to returning to the NFL’s biggest stage. While fans and pundits may not be ready to label them as a true threat, it does not seem as though anyone in their locker room has lost sight of the ultimate goal.

“This season is far from being over,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said after his team secured the AFC East. “We can celebrate this and enjoy this. It’s far from being over. So congratulations. All the credit goes to you guys.”