The New York Giants are on the verge of a big road win against the Chicago Bears, but have much bigger concerns now. With the Giants up 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson is in the game instead of Jaxson Dart. The rookie quarterback has left the game and gone into the locker room to undergo concussion testing.

“Dart is being evaluated for a concussion, per Pam Oliver on Fox,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He was later ruled out with a concussion, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com

Both Giants touchdowns in the first half were scored on Jason Dart running plays. But it was a running play that sent him into the locker room.

Dart not the type of guy to not look for the fumble.

Dart has been in concussion protocol already in his young career and has been removed from games on multiple occasions. The most notable incident saw Brian Daboll and Cam Skattebo follow the quarterback into the tent and get fined for it.

The Giants have already suffered two significant offensive injuries that have derailed their season. Skattebo dislocated his ankle in Week 8, ending his season. Malik Nabers barely got any time with Dart at all, tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, the quarterback's first start.

The Giants came into the game 2-7, so any chance at the playoffs is far-fetched to say the least. That should lead Daboll and crew to play it safe with this injury, even if they close things out. Next week, Big Blue hosts the Green Bay Packers.

Dart has been using his legs effectively since becoming the starter. But one big issue with the rookie is his lack of sliding on running plays. Giants fans hope that this injury is the last of this variety they have to see from the Ole Miss product for a long time.