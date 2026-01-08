The UFC's return to Seattle will feature a compelling top-5 women's flyweight clash as former champion Alexa Grasso prepares to face Maycee Barber for the second time. Scheduled for March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena, this three-round rematch carries significant implications for both fighters' title aspirations in one of the promotion's most competitive divisions.

Nearly five years have passed since Grasso and Barber first squared off at UFC 258 in February 2021, a contest that saw Grasso emerge victorious. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically. Grasso has since captured the women's flyweight title, defeating Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285, only to stumble in subsequent championship bouts. A split draw in their rematch and a unanimous decision loss in the trilogy left Grasso unable to solidify her reign. Her struggles have continued into 2025, with a recent unanimous decision defeat to Natalia Silva marking another setback for the former champion. Despite this downturn, Grasso maintains her No. 3 ranking in the UFC's official standings.

Conversely, Barber has experienced a resurgence in the flyweight ranks since that initial loss to Grasso. Currently ranked No. 5, Barber enters this rematch riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak. A recent medical issue temporarily sidelined the talented striker, but she returned triumphantly at UFC 323 last month with a unanimous decision victory over Karine Silva. Following her comeback performance, Barber immediately expressed her desire for a Grasso rematch, and UFC matchmakers have obliged, setting the stage for this intriguing sequel.

Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva via unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/fj8z37QkmX — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 7, 2025

This matchup represents a fascinating role reversal. Grasso, once the division's champion, now fights as a declining fighter attempting to recapture her mojo against a surging contender. Barber, conversely, enters as a rising force seeking to avenge an earlier loss while simultaneously positioning herself for a potential title shot.

The rematch carries particular intrigue given how dramatically both fighters' careers have evolved since their first meeting. Grasso's technical striking and octagon control made her a champion, yet she's struggled against elite competition in recent outings. Barber has refined her approach, becoming a more complete fighter with improved wrestling and ring generalship. Their first fight occurred when both were ascending; this rematch pits a desperate former champion against a confident challenger primed for contention.

With no other UFC Seattle bouts officially confirmed at this time, all eyes remain fixed on this women's flyweight encounter that could significantly reshape the division's landscape heading into the latter half of 2026.