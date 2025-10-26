Just two weeks after knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles back in New York, the Giants were back in Philly to take on their division rival in the second leg of the season series on Sunday in Week 8. Unfortunately for New York, things took a turn for the worse in the first half.

Running back Cam Skattebo, who has become a fan-favorite as well as a key contributor during his rookie season, went down with a gruesome right leg injury after catching a pass in the second quarter. An Eagles defender fell on the back of his leg, and it quickly became clear that something was seriously wrong.

Skattebo's teammates immediately reacted, dropping to a knee in prayer and showing their immediate concern. He was carted to the locker room with what is likely a serious, long-term injury.

The Arizona State product fell to the fourth round of the NFL Draft last spring despite a spectacular senior season in Tempe, and the Giants happily scooped him up. An injury to Tyrone Tracy early in the season combined with Skattebo's versatility and productivity eventually earned him a role as the feature back in Brian Daboll's offense.

Skattebo and Jaxson Dart quickly formed one of the most entertaining backfields in football after the latter was inserted as the starting quarterback after three weeks.

Entering this game, Skattebo was the Giants' leading rusher on the season with 398 yards and five touchdowns. He has also recorded 189 yards through the air with a score, so he was clearly a big part of the game plan week in and week out.

Now, Tracy will likely see a lot more work in the New York backfield with Skattebo out. Dart will also remain a big part of the running game for Daboll and company. Skattebo is the second offensive weapon in New York to see his season cut short after the Giants lost Malik Nabers to an ACL injury earlier this season.

No matter how Sunday's game ends, there will be some stain for Giants fans knowing that one of their most promising young players has likely seen his rookie season cut short.