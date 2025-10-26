The Cleveland Browns cannot catch a break in their Week 8 matchup with the New England Patriots. On a day in which they were already struggling, the Browns lost their best offensive player when rookie running back Quinshon Judkins exited with an injury.

Judkins left the game with a shoulder injury early in the second half after falling hard on his right side. He has since been ruled out for the game, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Judkins left the game with just 19 rushing yards on nine carries. He added three catches, but ended with -2 passing yards.

The Ohio State alum entered Week 8 with over 80 rushing yards in four of his previous five games. However, the Patriots, who entered the game allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game, were well prepared to halt his momentum.

Article Continues Below

The Browns were already down multiple scores at the time of his injury, which likely factored into his being ruled out. Cleveland turned to Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford to fill the void for the remainder of the games.

Neither Sampson nor Ford was any more effective than Judkins. Sampson fielded three carries but ended with zero rushing yards, while Ford caught one pass for -1 receiving yards.

Judkins was thoroughly outdueled by Patriots rookie and former Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson, who took his 10 carries for a career-high 77 rushing yards. Henderson accounted for more rushing yards by himself than the Browns had as a team.

The Browns could only muster 213 total yards in the game, as Dylan Gabriel struggled yet again. Gabriel completed just 21 of his 35 passes for 156 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.