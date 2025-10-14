The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts meet for a massive AFC clash on Sunday. The Chargers are heading back to LA to host the Colts after a narrow win against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The Colts now travel across the country to take on the Bolts after a close win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Both teams are playing very well right now. The Colts are 5-1 after a blazing hot start. Their lone loss of the season came against the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts have three blowout wins on the year against the Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts must keep their foot on the gas pedal on offense, and they will be in great shape to compete in all of these games.

The Chargers are 4-2 and avoided their third straight loss against Miami last Sunday. The Chargers led by 13 in the 4th quarter but allowed 14 straight points from the Dolphins to trail late in the game. Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and Cameron Dicker showed up late to propel them to a win. Herbert had an unreal play to McConkey for a big gain to set them up for the winning field goal. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had high praise for his quarterback, as he always does.

This is a big game for both teams. The winner should see themselves atop the AFC standings this winter. The Buffalo Bills are coming off two straight losses and are now second in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots. The Steelers are 4-1 with their bye in the rear view mirror.

Let's get into some bold predictions for this Week 7 clash in Los Angeles.

Bold Prediction No. 4 – Tyler Warren Scores a TD for 3rd Straight Game

Tyler Warren has secretly had one of the best seasons by a rookie so far. The Colts' tight end leads the team in receiving with 29 catches, 370 yards, and two touchdowns, which is second behind Michael Pittman Jr. Warren is playing very well and is a reliable target for Daniel Jones. A lot of Jones' success this season is due to him targeting Warrne 40 times with only 11 incompletions. Warren has scored a touchdown in two straight games against the Raiders and Cardinals.

The Chargers don't defend the tight end well. They allowed Darren Waller to score a late touchdown last weekend and have a history of letting Travis Kelce run all over them. Warren will often be targeted against LA and should have a similar outing as he did against the Cardinals with 6+ catches and a touchdown.

Bold Prediction No. 3 – Daniel Jones Will Be Pressured, Resulting in Another Rush TD

Daniel “Indiana” Jones is turning into a star in Indianapolis. In what could be the greatest nicknames in sports, the Colts' star is going to be relied on a ton against the Chargers. The Chargers have a good pass rush, but will be without Khalil Mack. The Bolts traded for Odafe Oweh, and he sacked Tua Tagovailoa in his Bolts debut. Oweh, Bud Dupree, Teair Tart, and Tuli Tuipulotu will pressure Jones often. They should sack Jones a few times, but Jones will escape the pocket when needed at some point in the game, and it will benefit him.

The Colts love to feed Jonathan Taylor the rock. That isn't a bold prediction. In the RedZone, the Colts will need Jones to escape pressure and run it in the end zone for a score, as the Chargers will focus a lot of energy on Taylor. Taylor may also score, but I predict Jones to do the same.

Bold Prediction No. 2 – Both Teams Will Score 3+ TDs

Picking up where we left off above, the Chargers' defense isn't as strong as it was one season ago. Joey Bosa is in Buffalo, and Mack is on the IR. Derwin James and the secondary are playing well, but they allow explosive plays often. The Colts will have no problem reaching the endzone a minimum of two times for a solid chance at scoring three or more times. The Bolts have allowed 20+ points in every game this season besides the win against the Raiders.

The same can be said about the Colts' defense. They are an elite unit, but allow points too often. Indianapolis allowed 27 to the Cardinals on Sunday, and the Broncos, Titans, and Rams scored 20+. The Colts' defense is capable of making big plays, but they allow too many points. Herbert and the Chargers will reach the end zone at least three times, even without a lot of their stars offensively.

Bold Prediction No. 1 – Justin Herbert Will Have a Chance to Win the Game in the 4th Quarter

If you are familiar with Chargers football, you understand that most games are very close until the end. Some games get out of hand late, but for the most part, it feels as if the Bolts have a shot to win every game. Last weekend, Herbert drove down the field in under 30 seconds to shock the Dolphins. In fact, Herbert now has 18 game-winning drives since he entered the league. Only Patrick Mahomes (19) has more in that span.

This Colts-Chargers Week 7 clash will be close, and whether the Chargers are winning or losing in the 4th quarter, Herbert will have the ball in his hands for a chance to improve to 5-2 and sit atop the AFC standings.