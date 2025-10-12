The Los Angeles Chargers were pushed hard by the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, but they emerged with a 29-27 victory when placekicker Cameron Dicker connected on a 33-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining. That allowed the Chargers to get back on the winning track after losing consecutive games to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Jim Harbaugh on this play: "That play will be burning in my mind until they throw dirt over top of me."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was clearly relieved that his team was able to win and raise its record to 4-2. The Chargers were trailing 27-26 late in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Justin Herbert led the offense on a 6-play, 44-yard drive that allowed Dicker to deliver his game-winning kick.

The key play on the drive was a short pass across the middle to wide receiver Ladd McConkey with 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Herbert was able to escape the Miami pass rush before he cut loose with his pass to the receiver. McConkey used a stop and go move to get away from the Miami secondary, turned it upfield and gained 42 yards on the play.

Harbaugh knew that the play had put the Chargers in an excellent position to kick the winning field goal. The Chargers ran three safe running plays to bleed the clock before the decisive field goal. He reacted to the McConkey reception with joy and just a bit of hyperbole.

“That play will be burning in my mind until they throw dirt over top of me,” Harbaugh said.

Chargers had big lead before Dolphins came back

While the Chargers came through with the win in the end, they nearly blew a 26-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins responded to the deficit as De'Von Achane culminated a 9-play, 69-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run. That cut the lead to 26-20. Miami took the lead with 46 seconds remaining as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Darren Waller with a 7-yard scoring pass.

The Chargers will face a significant test in Week 7 as they host the 5-1 Indianapolis Colts.