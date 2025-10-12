The Los Angeles Chargers snapped a two-game skid and improved to 4-2 with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. The victory had everything to do with Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, who connected late to set up Cameron Dicker's game-winner in the final seconds.

After the Dolphins took the lead with 46 seconds remaining, Herbert had just one timeout to work with on the Chargers' final drive. After a near-sack on first down, Herbert broke multiple tackles in the backfield before finding McConkey down the far sideline, who took the ball into the red zone.

JUSTIN HERBERT TO LADD MCCONKEY FOR A HUGE PICKUP TO GET INTO GAME WINNING FG TERRITORY 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/tPoq8AxeRI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play was all the Chargers needed to put the game away. After a few runs, Dicker nailed a 33-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to give Los Angeles the much-needed victory.

Cameron Dicker DRILLS the go-ahead FG with seconds remaining! 😤 pic.twitter.com/LMSIHxs9IJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025

The win was also made possible by Nyheim Hines, who gave the Chargers excellent field position with a 40-yard kickoff return.

The Dolphins had one final last-ditch effort at the end of the game, but found no success. With just five seconds remaining, Miami attempted to gain a few yards to set up a Hail Mary, but Tua Tagovailoa instead threw his third interception of the game.

