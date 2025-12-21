The Chicago Bears got a thrilling victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, and Bears fans loved it. One Chicago superfan, professional wrestling star Seth Rollins, absolutely exploded in joy on camera. Rollins' reaction went viral.

Seth Rollins after the Chicago Bears won in overtime 😭🏈 pic.twitter.com/JTmPB4b0QR — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chicago defeated Green Bay in overtime, 22-16. With the win, Chicago has a comfortable lead in the NFC North. The Bears own a 11-4 record this season.

Rollins has openly expressed his love for the Bears at every opportunity. The WWE star was decked out in Bears gear in his viral video. He has also talked about his love for the Bears in interviews.

Chicago has now won back-to-back games after defeating Green Bay on Saturday. The Packers dropped to 9-5-1 on the season after the loss.

The Bears look positioned to win the NFC North crown, after the victory. It was a revenge game for the Bears. Chicago had lost to Green Bay on December 7 by a 28-21 score.

Chicago was led by quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday. Williams tossed two touchdown passes, and posted 250 passing yards in the game. Chicago averaged 6.7 yards per play.

“This is a special group,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said postgame, per the team. “I felt that early in the season. You get some of those wins—the Raiders game, the Washington game—and you start feeling it, the belief is coming. This group—I'm talking about coaches and players combined—it's rare, it really is. I can't say enough good things about the people in this building.”

Chicago has games remaining this season against the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. Seth Rollins will surely be cheering on his Bears, as they maul their way into the NFC Playoffs.