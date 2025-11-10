On Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, President Donald Trump attended the game between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions, and NFL fans booed him.

Videos have surfaced from both the TV broadcast and fans in-person at the game of Trump being booed mercilessly by the crowd at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Holy Sh*t. This is brutal. I've never seen him get booed this much. Americans are turning against Trump, and they're letting him know. pic.twitter.com/oIo9WDpEBv — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) November 9, 2025

It was a big deal to have the current president at the game, but Trump was not well-received by most of the Commanders or Lions fans there. He tried to deliver a statement during the swearing-in ceremony at halftime.

Trump just got massively booed and flipped off by the crowd at the Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/KuZgbAvHXI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 9, 2025

Additionally, some fans were not only booing him, but they were flipping off the president. It was an ugly scene for Trump, who seemed unbothered.

Why was President Donald Trump at the Commanders-Lions game?

During halftime of the Commanders-Lions game, a ceremony was held for Veterans Day enlistment, and Trump swore them in. Additionally, his appearance at the game comes after reports surfaced that Trump wants the Commanders' new stadium to be named after him.

Currently, the Commanders are planning to build a new stadium at the old RFK Stadium site, which will reportedly cost $3.7 billion. Unlike Northwest Stadium, RFK Stadium was located in Washington, D.C.

The game was not close, as the Lions steamrolled the Commanders — who were without quarterback Jayden Daniels — 44-22. This marked the Commanders' fifth-straight loss.

Trump also joined Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in the booth during the second half of the game. They discussed a wide range of topics, including the president's past playing days.

This was the second game that Trump attended this year. Earlier in the year, Trump was at Super Bowl 59, where the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown paid homage to Trump during the game. He scored a touchdown in the first quarter and celebrated by doing Trump's viral dance.