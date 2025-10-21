The Detroit Lions are now 5-2 after getting a huge win on Monday Night Football. Detroit beat Tampa Bay 24-9 in a dominant defensive effort by both teams. But it was Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs who made the difference and led his team to victory.

Gibbs had an incredible game on Monday night. He proved that he's one of the fastest backs in the NFL on his longest run of the evening.

“Gibbs' top speed was 22.2 mph, the fastest rushing TD by an offensive ball carrier this season, per Next Gen Stats,” ESPN's Eric Woodyard wrote. “He is the only player over the past three seasons to reach 22 mph on a rushing touchdown, and he has done it twice now, including on a 70-yard touchdown versus the Titans in 2024.”

Gibbs had 17 carries for 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 82 yards in the receiving game.

Detroit has thrived with Sonic and Knuckles at running back over the past few years. But Gibbs seems to be completely taking over the backfield under new offensive coordinator John Morton.

It is hard to argue with that approach, as Gibbs is proving to be one of the best backs in the game.

Detroit's offense is built around Gibbs and he continues to reward the team with big games.

Lions defense dominates Buccaneers despite mountain of injuries

Gibbs made the difference for the Lions, but the defense is the real headline after Monday Night Football.

Detroit's defense only allowed 251 total yards despite missing their entire starting secondary. The Lions were without Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed, and Terrion Arnold on top of a handful of reserve players.

As a result, the Lions were forced to start players like Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, Thomas Harper, and Erick Hallett during an important primetime game.

Those players made the most of the opportunity, clamping down on Tampa's passing attack and forcing multiple turnovers.

The Lions did get Alim McNeill back on the defensive line, and he immediately made his presence felt.

Detroit enters its bye week, giving them some extra time to get healthy on defense.

Next up for the Lions is a Week 9 matchup against the Vikings on November 2nd after their bye week.