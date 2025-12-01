The 2025 NFL regular season is almost over, with just five weeks before the playoffs. As the postseason draws nearer, injuries become all the more important for contending teams. Suffering a major injury so close to the playoffs can end a player's season for good. And even a minor injury could still have them hobbled early in January.

This week's injury lineup features several important players to contending teams, headlined by Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

Let's explore some of the most important injuries from Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

Colts CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

The Colts hoped that Sauce would immediately transform their defense. He has played well so far, but his latest injury could keep the superstar cornerback out for a little while.

Gardner is expected to miss a few weeks with his calf injury. Thankfully, he avoided the worst-case scenario (such as an Achilles injury) which could have easily been a season-ending injury.

It is great news that Gardner will be able to return during the regular season. However, the timing of his injury is still not ideal for the Colts.

Indianapolis is 8-4 but on a two-game losing streak. They are currently losing ground against the Jaguars (8-4) and Texans (7-5) in the AFC South.

The Colts play the Jaguars in Week 14, and doing so without Sauce is certainly not ideal.

Hopefully the Colts can keep their hopes of becoming division champs alive while Gardner gets healthy.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand)

Herbert suffered a hand injury during LA's big win against Las Vegas on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback fractured his left hand and is set to undergo surgery on Monday, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

At this point, the Chargers are uncertain if Herbert will miss any time. But it certainly seems possible considering it is a hand injury, even to his non-throwing hand.

Perhaps the Chargers will consider their standing in the AFC playoff race before deciding when to rush Herbert back.

The superstar wide receiver suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

St. Brown left the game and did not return, and Detroit felt his absence throughout the rest of the game on offense. Thankfully, his injury does not sound too severe.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that St. Brown is believed to have suffered a low ankle sprain.

Detroit plays against Dallas on December 4th, but then has 10 days before their next game against Los Angeles.

The Lions will want St. Brown back on the field soon as they compete for a playoff spot in the NFC.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones (shoulder)

Jones started the game for the Vikings and played into the third quarter. But he suffered a shoulder injury and did not return to the game.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jones will need further evaluation to determine the extent of his injury.

If Jones misses time, Jordan Mason could absorb most of his carries.

Meanwhile, O'Connell added that starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a hip flexor injury against the Seahawks. Kelly already missed multiple games this season after suffering multiple concussions.

The Vikings are already 4-8, so it will be interesting to see if they start resting players for the remainder of the season.

Browns DT Maliek Collins (knee)

Collins was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury against the 49ers. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Browns announced on Monday that Collins suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury. He will undergo surgery and is bracing himself for a lengthy recovery.

Veteran Sam Kamara could see more work with Collins out for the season.

Steelers LB Patrick Queen (hip)

Queen suffered what appeared to be a hip injury against the Bills in Week 13. However, further testing determined that Queen's hip is not the issue.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Queen is believed to have suffered a lower back bruise. He will undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injury.

The situation could change, but there is currently hope that this is not a long-term injury.

Hopefully Queen can return soon as the Steelers try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring)

Bosa suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter against the Steelers. He left the game and did not return.

It is currently unclear if Bosa's injury is significant, or if the Bills were simply trying to play it safe with their star pass rusher.

Bosa has remained surprisingly healthy during his short stint in Buffalo. The veteran edge rusher has an extensive injury history. He even gave Bills fans a scare during the summer when he missed OTAs because of a calf issue.

Bosa's injury history alone make this a potentially concerning situation for the Bills.

Fans should keep an eye out for further updates and monitor how much Bosa practices, if at all, ahead of Week 14.