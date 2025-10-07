As one of the longest-tenured backups in NFL history, Chase Daniel is consistently one of the biggest advocates for quarterbacks. Now a league analyst, Daniel attempted to show fans how complex the game can be for a signal-caller, but only received backlash from fellow former backups Ben DiNucci and Kurt Benkert.

Daniel released a video reenacting what an NFL quarterback supposedly hears in their headset during the game. In the video, Daniel acted as an offensive coordinator, constantly shouting play calls and cues while simultaneously playing the quarterback, trying to relay the information in the huddle.

The video was a lot to digest, as Daniel intended. However, DiNucci rejected the notion, saying that he never experienced anything like what Daniel portrayed in the clip.

“Cowboys, Broncos, Saints, Falcons, Bills,” DiNucci tweeted, listing the teams he played for. “I've never heard a coach sound like this in the headset to QB1, QB2 or QB3 [laughing emoji].”

Benkert, who spent five years in the league, mostly on various practice squads, agreed with DiNucci on his tweet.

“I didn't want to say it [laughing emojis],” Benkert commented.

Although neither Daniel, DiNucci nor Benkert saw much field time throughout their careers, they spent many hours on the sideline, where backup quarterbacks still listen to the coaches' conversations. Daniel and DiNucci both had the experience of entering a game in relief of an injured starter, but not Benkert.

Chase Daniel responds to Ben DiNucci's criticism

Daniel would see DiNucci's criticism and respond to it. He admitted that he had slightly exaggerated the back-and-forth communication to convey his point to fans.

“It's a little much,” Daniel replied. “But mainly what thoughts are going [through] an OC & QB's head at any given snap. Chaos.”

DiNucci agreed with the explanation, saying he does not think that “people truly understand” how much quarterbacks are being told throughout the course of a game.

Neither Daniel nor DiNucci has seen the field in the last three years, and both have moved on to other career paths. Daniel has remained in the sport as an analyst, while DiNucci has since invested in a clothing and apparel brand. However, both remain popular on social media, where they frequently share their thoughts.