Coming off Week 1 losses, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears meet in Week 2 with a lot at stake. Despite dealing with injuries all week, both teams will play near 100 percent, with Kerby Joseph, Grady Jarrett and others clearing protocol for Week 2.

Jarrett and Joseph were two of the most notable names on the game's injury report and will play on Sunday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, who has been dealing with a shoulder ailment, will also be active, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Despite the positive updates, both teams will still be missing regular contributors. The Lions have yet to debut rookie guard Miles Frazier, who joins Alim McNeill, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Josh Pascal, Trevor Nowaske and Ezekiel Turner on the inactive list.

The Bears will play without key rookies Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner and second-year guard Kiran Amegadije. Chicago notably returns Jaylon Johnson and T.J. Edwards to its defensive lineup, but will be without nickelback Kyler Gordon in Week 2.

Lions, Bears both look to bounce back in Week 2

The main headline of the game has been Bears head coach Ben Johnson's return to Detroit, where he served as an offensive assistant from 2019 to 2024. Dan Campbell promoted Johnson to passing game coordinator when he was hired as the Lions head coach in 2021, and eventually to offensive coordinator the following year. Johnson went on to win the 2024 AP Assistant Coach of the Year award before signing with Chicago.

Both teams desperately need a get-right victory in Week 2 after suffering brutal defeats in their season openers. While the Lions were run over by the new-look Packers squad, Bears fans had to watch in agony as their team blew a late lead to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions have recently dominated the series, winning five of the last six meetings. Detroit went 2-0 against the Bears in 2022 and 2024.

However, with Johnson now switching sidelines, fans expect a compelling chess match between the first-year head coach and his former mentor. Both coaches have been unanimously praised by critics in recent years and know each other better than anybody else in the league.