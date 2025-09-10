The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will be looking to get back on track when they face off in Week 2 of the regular season. The winner will silence all detractors, at least for a week, while the loser will be falling behind in what should be a heated NFC North race. The Week 2 matchup's atmosphere brings the perfect opportunity for Bears vs. Lions bold predictions.

Chicago head coach Ben Johnson will have his first opportunity to face his old team. But with the game being played at Ford Field, Detroit will be looking to show him why he made the wrong decision leaving in the first place. Both sides know each other extremely well.

Falling to 0-2, with both loses coming to a division foe, could be devastating. The NFL season is long, but the NFC North will be one of the toughest divisions to win in football. As the Bears and Lions look to prove they have what it takes, it's time for our Week 2 bold predictions.

Caleb Williams throws for 300 yards

Caleb Williams looked like a former No. 1 overall pick on his first drive of the game. He led the Bears 61 yards down the field, ending the opportunity with a nine-yard rushing touchdown. But from there, his play was shaky at best. Overall, Williams completed 21-of-35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Still, Johnson will certainly look to make adjustments before Week 2.

The Lions offer the perfect opportunity for Williams to find his footing through the air. In Week 1, Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 16-of-22 passes for 188 yards. And that was with the Packers not having to throw the ball, holding a 27-6 lead with less than five minutes to play.

The Bears won't be in that situation. Williams will have to thrown all night. Detroit just saw cornerback Terrion Arnold suffer a groin injury. While it isn't considered long-term, there's still a chance he doesn't suit up. If Arnold is on the sidelines, Williams' chances of surpassing 300 yards increases.

Chicago's quarterback managed to hit the 300+ yard mark four times as a rookie. One of those games was in Week 15 against the Lions. He'll repeat that feat in Week 2.

Rome Odunze will receive 150+ of those yards

There is a clear growing connection between Williams and Odunze. Both being former top 10 picks, they will shape the core of Chicago's offense for the foreseeable future. The Bears came up short against the Minnesota Vikings, but Odunze looked impressive.

Article Continues Below

He led the team with six receptions and nine targets, catching Williams' lone touchdown pass. DJ Moore led the team with 62 yards, and Olamide Zaccheaus (42 yards) outgained Odunze's 37. But it's clear that when Williams looks downfield to pass, Odunze is already one of his favorite targets.

The sophomore could be pushed into a heavier workload in Week 2 based on DJ Moore's injury status. He was forced to leave the field after taking a big hit and grimacing in pain. Moore did eventually return, but the Bears will certainly be weary of his status throughout the week of practice.

But even if Moore plays, Odunze is poised to put on a show against the Lions. If Williams is hitting 300 yards passing, at least one Chicago receiver is set to pop off. Based on the quarterback's growing trust in him, Odunze seems like the most likely candidate.

Lions defeat Bears by less than a touchdown

For all the questions surrounding Detroit's defense, there is no questioning their offensive firepower. The Lions may have only scored 13 points in Week 1, but that seems poised to change. While quarterback Jared Goff and company will ultimately need to earn that win, the atmosphere around the matchup is favoring Detroit's side.

In Week 1, the Bears held a 17-6 lead over the Vikings entering the fourth quarter. But when Chicago's offense stalled out, Minnesota was able to take advantage, scoring back-to-back touchdowns. The Bears were deflated as the Vikings' sidelines were erupting. And that game was played at Soldier Field.

The Lions understand the lofty expectations placed on their shoulders after winning the NFC North. Falling to an immediate 0-2 would send shockwaves through the organization. If nothing else, head coach Dan Campbell will make sure his franchise understands the situation completely.

If Williams and the Bears can handle that pressure, perhaps they have a stronger chance of knocking off the Lions. But Chicago wasn't able to finish cohesively in Week 1. There are sure to be changes, but the Bears self sabotaged throughout the loss. Chicago will keep things close and the final score will look similar to how it did against Minnesota. But entering a high pressure environment, against a team hungry for a win, it'll be too much for Williams and company to handle.