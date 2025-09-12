Following consecutive NFC North-winning seasons, the Detroit Lions' coaching staff got picked apart in the 2025 offseason. Renowned coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson accepted head coaching positions, allowing the team to promote Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator.

With a 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Lions' new era did not get off to a hot start. Sheppard insists that he remains focused on righting the ship in Week 2 and not on his head-to-head matchup with Johnson.

“I'm looking forward to seeing our players respond off of a loss,” Sheppard told reporters on Thursday. “I could care less who's calling the plays, who's over there, what's the scenario, what the media wants to make this out to be. We are coming off a loss, ladies and gentlemen. I'm looking forward to seeing not only our players, but our coaches respond coming off of a loss.”

#Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard on facing former Detroit OC — now #Bears HC — Ben Johnson this week 😅 pic.twitter.com/DWZ9adwSqa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2025

Sheppard gave his former coworker all his due credit, saying his greatest strength as a play caller is “everything.” However, he remained adamant that he is solely focused on the Lions' defensive development entering Week 2.

After ending his NFL career with the Lions, Sheppard was hired as a part of Dan Campbell's inaugural coaching staff in 2021. He began his tenure as the outside linebackers coach before transitioning to linebackers coach in 2022. Three years later, Campbell promoted him to defensive coordinator in January, almost immediately after Glenn's departure.

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard seeks improvement against Bears in Week 2

Despite the loss, Sheppard felt that he had a relatively successful debut as the Lions' defensive coordinator. Detroit held the Green Bay Packers to just 266 yards of total offense in Week 1, including just 78 rushing yards. Two of the Packers' three touchdowns came on explosive plays, which upset Sheppard.

In Week 2, the Lions face a Bears offense that was up-and-down in Week 1. Chicago executed a near-perfect opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, but tapered off. Johnson's offense ended with 317 yards of total offense and did not reach the end zone again until the end of the game.

Although Sheppard is in his first year as the Lions' defensive coordinator, he has spent his entire coaching career practicing against Johnson's offense. The two worked together under Campbell from 2021 to 2024, during which Johnson spent one year as Detroit's passing game coordinator and the final three as offensive coordinator.