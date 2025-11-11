When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles were slated to take on the Green Bay Packers on Week 10's edition of Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field, fans circled their calendars.

After watching the two teams battle in Brazil the season prior, fans would get to see two NFC hopefuls duke it out in a potential preview of the championship game with serious playoff implications set up by the final outcome. And yet, at least in the first half, the tale of Monday Night Football was more about what didn't happen than what did, with the Eagles and Packers each recording one more QB fumble than point to enter half-time 0-0.

An improbable outcome? Oh yeah, to the point where no two teams have gone scoreless in the first half of a Monday Night Football game since 2009, when the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns accomplished the feat in 2009.

Considering the Eagles' oldest player, Brandon Graham, entered the league in 2010, the lack of first-half scoring on Monday Night Football really highlights the caliber of players Vic Fangio and Jeff Hafley have at their disposal on defense. While the Eagles were ultimately able to break the tie first, with Jake Elliott putting three on the board in the third quarter after a delay of game penalty threw Philadelphia's first red zone drive out of wack, if the defense continue to play at an elite level on both sides of the field, points, and by extension, a victory, is going to be hard to come by.